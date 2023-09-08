ABS-CBN News





MANILA — Suspended Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista failed to appear at the National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) investigation on the onion procurement of her agency.



The NBI Anti Organized and Transnational Crimes Division issued a subpoena for Evangelista to explain her side in the investigation, which her office received last Tuesday.

Evangelista was scheduled to appear on Thursday morning, but neither she or a representative, went to the NBI.

Evangelista is being investigated for the Department of Agriculture's P140 million procurement of onions last year from the Bonena Multipurpose Cooperative, at P537 per kilo.

Onion traders believe this triggered the price increase last year, along with the late importation of onions.

Members of the cooperative submitted affidavits to the NBI that their records were allegedly falsified, and they had nothing to do with the onion procurement.

They claimed that it was their former chairman who solely dealt with the DA.

Evangelista previously issued a statement that she would cooperate in the investigation after she was suspended by the Ombudsman.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



