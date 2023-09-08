Video from PTV

MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Friday said it planned to transfer the majority or 80 percent of inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to Palawan and in penal farms soon, as it sought to shutter the New Bilibid Prisons by 2028.

BuCor Director-General Gregorio Catapang, Jr. said the national penitentiary currently serves 30,000 inmates, with the government spending around P120,000 for each person annually.

It is important for inmates to become productive and help the country in return, he said.

"Talaga pong puspusan po ito, kasi ang kailangan po talaga maging relevant ang PDL," Catapang said in a televised briefing.

"Walang ginagawa ang PDL, nasa preso lang sila. Pero ang nakalimutan po dito, ang pangalan po ng ating mga kulungan, Davao o Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, so kailangan may farm para sa ganoon iyong mga nakakulong magiging productive, para makapagtanim sila, makakatulong sa bayan," he added.

Transferring inmates to penal farms will also help make them see the importance of working hard for their food, he said.

"Kung masusuwertihan nga po natin sa Palawan, matatamnan po lahat iyong 28,000 hectares. Eh makakaya po ibaba talaga iyong presyo ng bigas," he said.