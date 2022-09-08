Teachers assist students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on August 22, 2022. Thousands of students flocked to schools as face-to-face classes resumed after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Public school teachers will get P1,000 as an incentive in celebration of National Teachers' Month, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday.

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa made the announcement in a press conference, saying the agency would continue to give out the incentive, similar to the previous administration.

National Teachers' Month is celebrated from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5. The DepEd held a kick-off ceremony last Sept. 6.

Poa said another program is scheduled for Oct. 5.

At the press conference, Poa stressed the important role of teachers in nurturing students, vowing that the agency would do its best to respond to their needs.

"Hindi po tayo mapapagod na makinig sa kanilang hinaing. Hindi man natin mabibigyan ng resolusyon overnight, over the next few weeks, [pero] talagang adhikain po natin sa Department of Education na matugunan iyong kanilang mga suliranin," Poa said.

(We won't get tired of listening to their complaint. We may not be able to resolve them overnight or over the next few weeks but we at the Department of Education are really advocating to address their problems.)

"Hopefully, we can provide them po, at the end of our term, ng isang more conducive teaching environment," he added.

