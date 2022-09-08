This PAGASA photo shows the location of tropical storm Inday at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022



MANILA — Tropical storm Inday (international name: Muifa) has maintained its strength but is still unlikely to hit the Philippine landmass, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

But PAGASA said Inday could further intensify in the next 24 hours.

"The possibility of a rapid intensification within the forecast period is not ruled out," it also said.

PAGASA photo

Inday is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and up to 90 kph gusts, and moving westward at 20 kph, according to the weather agency's 5 p.m. bulletin.

Despite its strength and momentum, PAGASA said that Inday is unlikely to bring heavy rains over the archipelago throughout the forecast period.

It added that latest models indicated that raising tropical wind signals in the country remained unlikely.

Inday may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday or Monday, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the trough or extension of tropical storm Inday may bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Visayas, said PAGASA's 24-hour bulletin issued at 4 p.m.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

