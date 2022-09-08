Public told not to swim in waters off Cordova, Cebu

The Department of Health in Central Visayas on Thursday issued an advisory for the general public not to swim in the waters off Cordova, Cebu.

This, after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources confirmed high presence of fecal coliform in the area, specifically in Barangay Catarman.

“An assessment team from the DOH CVCHD observed that these structures have poor sewage and wastewater disposal systems which violate existing Sanitation Code standards. We caution the public from swimming in the affected areas,” said DOH 7 director Jaime Bernadas in a statement.

The water samples taken from the floating cottages last August yielded fecal coliform levels beyond the maximum allowable criteria.

“Fecal coliforms are known causes of waterborne diseases once a person accidentally drinks or ingests contaminated waters,” said Bernadas.

Symptoms of the water-borne disease may include fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, stomach pains, and loose bowel movements which could lead to dehydration.

The health department urged those experiencing it to immediately consult a doctor.

The provincial government of Cebu recently issued Executive Order No. 25 prohibiting the operation of illegal structures such as floating and fixed cottages within the coastal waters of Cordova, citing harmful environmental and public health risks.

Last week, the cottages and structures along the coast were also removed pending rehabilitation.

Owners of these businesses were assured to be able to rebuild again in specific areas and with strict regulation.

