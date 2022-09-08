Philippines logs 2,404 new COVID cases, 39 deaths

Commuters line up at the Kamuning Carousel bus terminal in Quezon City on September 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday logged 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of active infections to 24,032.

The nation's total caseload has now reached 3,898,882, Department of Health data showed.

Of the additional cases, 945 were from Metro Manila.

The DOH also reported 38 new deaths from COVID; this raised the number of people who succumbed to the respiratory disease in the country to 62,206.

COVID patients who recovered reached 3,812,664.

The positivity rate, meanwhile, from September 4 to 7 was slightly up to 11.9 percent.

At least 72.6 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.3 million have received their booster shots.

A special vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be done from Sept. 26 to 30.

The government aims to administer at least 5 million booster shots during that period, the Department of Health earlier said.

