NDRRMC holds first in-person earthquake drill during pandemic

MANILA — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday resumed conducting nationwide face-to-face earthquake drills.

The ceremonial area was at the Ayala Property Management Corporation headquarters in Makati City.

The disaster management agency wanted to check the operational plan and protocols of buildings and companies in the business district once the so-called "Big One" hits.

The simulated scenario: Metro Manila is hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake.

“Dapat whole of society approach ang ating iimplement sa pagresponde sa mga kalamidad. Kaya nga inalam namin ng OCD at NDRRMC anu-ano ang mga organisasyon na meron sa isang lokalidad na pwedeng maging partner sa pagconduct ng actual disaster response,” Department of National Defense Undersecretary Franco Nemesio Gacal said.

“Iisa ang ating patutunguhan, direksyon at language kapag humaharap tayo sa isang kalamidad,” he added.

Work offices in the area and participating government agencies immediately did the “duck, cover and hold” after hearing the iconic buzzer.

The exercise also included the response to mass casualties, search and rescue in collapsed structures, and high-angle rescue.

The Office of Civil Defense and NDRRMC said that while the response of authorities and rescue units was commendable, communities’ preparedness for the "Big One" can still be improved.

“If we talk of preparations, what you saw is basic ‘yan. I can rate around 8—from 1 to 10. But if we talk of the real thing, hindi pa tayo nag-uusap dito in the first 24 hours. I assure you that,” OCD-NCR Regional Director Romulo Cabantac, Jr. noted.

He went on: “Hindi po tayo nauubusan ng training, continuous po tayo diyan because it is dynamic eh. We cannot predict, but we can respond after.”

“Earthquake preparedness is an activity that will have to be done for several decades… So we need to prepare now because it [The Big One] might happen in our generation,” said DOST Secretary Renato Solidum, Jr., who is the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation vice chairperson.

The government is also assessing and retrofitting old structures, such as schools and bridges, according to the NDRRMC.

“May mga lumang buildings na tayo: school buildings, facilities, tulay. Naka-task din ang ating DPWH na iidentify ang kailangan nang i-retrofit agad… mga critical infrastructure, gaya ng mga tulay natin. Sa worst-case scenario, posibleng may mga tulay na babagsak,” said NDRRMC Executive Director Raymundo Ferrer.

“Kailangan mong masigurado na safe ang building mo at bahay. So, safe construction. How do you do that? Proper design, dapat malaman ano ang foundation at ano ang mga panganib, proper construction materials at proper workmanship,” Solidum said.

The nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill is a quarterly event, with the next exercise set in November this year.

“We reserve that last quarter of the year, tsunami ang focus—earthquake, shaking, tsunami. ‘Yan ang parating babantayan ninyo,” Solidum said.

“With OCD, DOST and other agencies, we are really improving our earthquake preparedness for what we call the Greater Metro Manila Area. Hindi pwedeng isang siyudad lang.”

The disaster management agency is urging the public to participate in the drills for quake awareness and preparedness.

