Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) and LA County's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) marked Labor Rights Week hoping to empower workers - many who had been victims of wage theft and human trafficking.

For them, Labor Day can bring back memories of how their rights as workers have been violated in the past, and how they fought back.

"I endured so many hardships including physical and verbal abuse. Through PWC, I was able to get out of modern day slavery. I was empowered to become leased and encourage them to fight back just as I did," human trafficking survivor Nena Ruiz said.

The DCBA held a workshop on workers rights and enforcements as local labor ordinances continue to change. The Los Angeles County minimum wage increased to $15.96 last July, a big relief for many workers.

"Raising the minimum wage means a lot to workers like me," caregiver Aura Jacinto said. "The cost of living expenses here in Los Angeles is very high especially now there is inflation. Gas and grocery prices have gone up and it's difficult to just survive. Raising the minimum wage means I can improve my personal health."

While local communities have some reasons to celebrate, local labor officers are encouraging workers to speak up if there are workplace violations.

They say their office continues to find workplace violations throughout the country especially when it comes to enforcing the minimum wage. In the past year alone, the DCBA recovered some $400,000 in lost wages thanks to workers coming forward.

"It really helps the employees come forward and let us know there are violations so we can ensure employees are being paid the minimum wage that they deserve," DCBA Worker Protection & Wage Enforcement Chief Rose Basmadzhyan noted.

The DCBA can be reached online at dcba.lacounty.gov or by phone at 1-800-593-8222.

They assure workers that immigration status does not play a factor when they look into cases to ensure workers get their fare pay.