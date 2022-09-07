PAGASA image

MANILA - Tropical storm Inday likely will not affect Philippine weather while inside the country's monitoring area, the state weather bureau said early Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Inday was recently sighted 1,215 km east of Central Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center with 90 kph gusts while moving westward at 15 kph.

Even though the storm might not directly affect the country's weather, it is still expected to bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of extreme northern Luzon starting on Saturday.

These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to monitor for updates, take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions during the said period," PAGASA said.

Inday is projected to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea, before turning more northward and leaving the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday or Monday.

PAGASA said it may develop into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours and intensify further as it tracks the favorable environment of the Philippine Sea.

"The possibility of a rapid intensification within the forecast period is not ruled out," the weather agency said.

