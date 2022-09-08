This PAGASA photo shows the location of tropical storm Inday at 10:40 a.m. Thursday

MANILA — Tropical storm Inday may reach severe tropical storm category within the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its bulletin before noon Thursday.

It added that Inday may intensify further as it tracks the "favorable environment" of the Philippine Sea.

"The possibility of a rapid intensification within the forecast period is not ruled out," it said.

However, latest models say Inday is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the archipelago within the forecast period.

Tropical storm Inday was spotted 1,130 kilometers east of Central Luzon, as of 11 a.m.

Moving westward at 20 kph, Inday is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and up to 90 kph gusts.

No wind signal, however, was raised in any part of the country thus far.

PAGASA said Inday may exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone or band of clouds and localized thunderstorms are mainly affecting the weather condition in the country.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may be experienced over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and BARMM, according to the weather agency's 24-hour advisory released at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meantime, may expect isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in the next hours.

