Face masks 'not a problem' so it should be continued: expert

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on January 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

MANILA — The head of the country's Vaccine Expert Panel on Thursday urged the public to still wear their face masks outdoors amid the presence of more transmissible variants and the relatively low COVID-19 booster coverage.

This comes after Malacañang said the country's COVID-19 task force approved making face mask wearing outdoors optional, with its pilot implementation geared towards the end of this year.

The proposal has been verbally approved by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Health Officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

But Dr. Nina Gloriani said mask wearing has not been a problem nearly 3 years in the pandemic so it should just be continued.

"Sa aming mga nasa health care profession, mas mabuting hintayin natin na mag-stabilize ang ating mga kaso kasi mamaya umaakyat na naman," Gloriani said in a televised briefing.

"Sana ituloy na muna natin at saka bantayan natin ano ang magiging trend lalo na sa may edad, may comorbidities, 'yung mga immunocompromised at even mga bata. Hindi natin alam kung sinong makakasalimuha natin," she added.

On Wednesday, Vergeire clarified that the policy was meant for low-risk persons in low-risk areas, noting that individuals with comorbidities and members of the elderly should still wear masks outdoors.

Vergeire also noted that this proposed policy will not cover public transportation modes and closed spaces since these areas are not well-ventilated.

But for the expert, "ang hirap i-define ng mga low-risk na mga persons at low-risk areas. Siguro sa ngayon, ituloy muna natin."

Aside from these, Gloriani said the country's COVID-19 booster coverage is still low.

"Bukod doon, mababa ang ating booster at ang booster ay kailangan na kailangan para maiangat ang proteksyon especially sa omicron na umiikot sa atin ngayon," she said.

Only 18.3 million of the 72.6 million fully vaccinated people in the country have already gotten their booster shot, information from the health department showed.