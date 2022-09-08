DOH prefers to keep mask mandate: Vergeire

Commuters line up at the Kamuning carousel bus terminal in Quezon City on Sept. 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health prefers to keep the mandatory wearing of face masks in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its officer-in-charge said Thursday.

This was the agency's position during the first meeting of the government's pandemic task force on Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has since recommended to lift the outdoor mask mandate.

"The position of the Department of Health is for us to continue on masking but there were several data that were presented also that have led to this decision," she told ANC's "Headstart".

According to data from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippines and Myanmar are the only member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that continue to implement mandatory mask rules in outdoor areas.

The DILG data also showed that tourist arrivals have increased in countries with relaxed mask mandates while fresh coronavirus infections have decreased.

But Vergeire stressed that IATF's recommendation would only be implemented in low-risk settings and low-risk individuals.

"So, meaning this will only be done outdoors, in settings where it is not crowded, in settings where there is good ventilation," she said.

"This will be done among low-risk individuals, meaning not the senior citizens, not those with comorbidities, not the children, and definitely not those having symptoms of COVID-19," she added.

The health official noted the country's COVID-19 cases were "manageable". Severe and critical cases are on a plateau while hospital admissions are less than 30 percent, she added.

Vergeire hopes that by relaxing the mask mandate, this will encourage more people to get additional jab to protect themselves from the virus.

"If they want to voluntary remove their mask, they need to know if they are vaccinated," she said.

As of Sept. 4, only 18.2 million have received their first booster dose while more than 2.3 million have gotten their second shot.

In total, over 72.6 Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.