Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Department of Health is in contact with Hong Kong after the Chinese territory reported its first case of monkeypox in a traveler from the Philippines.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the patient's nationality is still unknown.

"Based from what we have gathered yesterday as an initial report they have given us, they were not able to identify yet the nationality of this specific individual," she told ANC's "Headstart" Thursday.

"So, we are still coordinating closely if this really is a national coming from our country and we will be providing information to the public once we get it."

The country's flag carrier asked Wednesday its passengers on PR300 flight to Hong Kong on September 5 to monitor their condition after one of the travelers was reported to have monkeypox.

"Despite the relatively low risk of getting infected, passengers on this flight are advised to monitor their health condition and requested to seek medical attention if they are experiencing symptoms. They can contact the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the HK Department of Health (DH)," the Philippine Airlines said in a statement.

According to reports, Hong Kong's first monkeypox case involves a 30-year-old resident who reported symptoms of the disease while in hotel quarantine after flying into the city.

The patient arrived in Hong Kong on Monday from the Philippines. He also traveled to the US and Canada between August 2 and September 2.

"He developed symptoms including a severe sore throat and difficulty in swallowing in the late evening of the same day," the Hong Government said in a statement.

"He also developed a skin rash as well as lymphadenopathy in the past week. He has been sent to Queen Mary Hospital, and has not entered the local community.

"The patient is isolated in a single airborne infection isolation room. He is now in stable condition," it added.

The Philippines has so far detected 4 cases of monkeypox, with the first 3 cases linked to travel.