Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa urged police officers and other government agencies to hit criminals hard given the apparent rise in criminality.

Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, made the call on Wednesday amid abductions of young women reported in various parts of the country, aside from the 56 kidnapping incidents supposedly recorded by the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI).

“Kung nand’yan lang ako kahit na in any capacity na pwede kong gampanan. Tama ’yung sinabi ni Inday Sara (Duterte), 'Show no mercy to these criminals and terrorists.' Kasi kung hindi mo sila takutin, tayo ang tatakutin niyong mga gago na ito. Kaya tama lang na dapat unahan natin sila, takutin natin sila para hindi na gagawa ng katarantaduhan,” he told reporters.

“Agresibo. Upak nang upak. Hindi ’yung maghintay sila na ’yung sila ang upakan, o ’yung mga sibilyan ang upakan. Upakan na nila ’yung mga kriminal. ’Yung mga sindikato na ’yan ... Upakan ninyo, PNP. Huwag kayong maghintay na makapanakot ng tao yung mga ito."

The senator quickly clarified that he means hitting criminals with “legitimate police operations.”

Dela Rosa also reminded the PNP that it has a wide intelligence capability to identify who these people are.

He said such force is necessary given the seeming attitude being shown these days by lawbreakers, who perform their crimes even in broad daylight, and in succession.

The senator believes criminality is on the rise again because the country has a new leader now.

“Feeling kwan sila (kidnap groups) eh. Forgive me for my conclusion ... Feeling invincible again sila with the exit of President (Rodrigo) Duterte from Malacañang … They are testing the waters. Pwede pala ... Pwede. Again, tira tayo ... Walang problema. Tira na naman. Hanggang sa aabot ang punto na hindi na mako-control natin ang peace and order situation, which I hope will not happen,” Dela Rosa said.

As chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, Dela Rosa assured the public that he is just waiting for the referral of a resolution regarding these abductions after which he will start conducting an investigation.

His first move is to get official reports from the PNP.

Criminals will only be afraid of the PNP if it supported the sitting President, who should openly declare a strong campaign against them, Dela Rosa said.

“Kulang sa asim. Kulang sa arrive ang kapulisan ngayon … Kasi kung talagang may drive, dapat takot ang kriminal gumawa ng criminal activities ... They were the same people who worked under me. So they have the idea what it is to be angas, what it is to be siga,” Dela Rosa said.

Although he refused to mention PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Dela Rosa stressed that any sitting PNP commander should have "what it takes to clean the streets."

Dela Rosa said all he can do is give “friendly advice" to Azurin lest he be accused of interfering in the affairs of the PNP leadership.

Dela Rosa meanwhile reminded the people to continue to be extra careful, especially because criminals are more active as the Christmas season approaches, and they see innocent people as lucrative targets.