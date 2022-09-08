

MANILA — Philippine Navy Vice Commander Caesar Bernard Valencia was named as its Flag Officer-in-Charge on Thursday, September 8.

Valencia formally assumed the post during the Navy’s change-of-command ceremony presided by Department of National Defense OIC Undersecretary Jose C. Faustino Jr at the Navy's headquarters along Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

Valencia replaced Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado, who retired from the service upon reaching the compulsory retirement age of 56 last Feb. 3.

Bordado, the 39th Navy chief, led the organization for 15 months.

Among his accomplishments were the unit’s successful inaugural hosting of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium, activation of the Naval Operating Base-Subic, delivery of the first surface-to-air missiles for the Jose Rizal-class frigates, and the recent acquisition of the first two units of Shaldag MK V fast attack interdiction craft-missile.

Among the attendees were AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Vicente Bartolome Bacarro and Philippine Army commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr.

