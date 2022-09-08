MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is preparing rules and regulations (IRR) on the law establishing a separate facility for those convicted for committing heinous crimes.

Republic Act No. 11928, which lapsed into law on July 30 this year, will form secured and state-of-the-art facilities for convicts in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These facilities will be equipped with surveillance cameras 24/7.

Locks, doors, and perimeters of the facilities will have "enhanced and extensive" security features, according to the measure.

BuCor public information chief Julie Taguiam said they expect the implementing rules and regulations to be out "in 90 days."

"Inaasahan natin... ang tungkol sa construction. So papaano ba ang buildings kasi mayroon din tayong iku-consider na United Nations standards as regard to how we construct facilities, mga surveillance camera," Taguiam said in a public briefing.

(We are expecting discussions on its construction? We have to consider the UN standards too on this, as well as the installments of surveillance cameras.)

"Hindi lamang physical eh, we have to see also paano iyong [IRR] sa pagdalaw kasi may mga provisions sa bagong batas natin na kung saan ito tinitingnan – paano madadalaw ang PDL na nagkaroon ng heinous crime, mga ganiyan,” she added.

(This is not just about the physical aspects. We have to see how the IRR would pan out in terms of their relatives visiting PDLs who committed heinous crimes.)

Among those expected to be transferred to the new heinous crime facilities are some 17,490 convicts currently detained at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prisons, she said.

Taguiam said families of the prisoners will still be able to visit them.

“Nakikita natin sa batas although wala pa tayong implementing rules and regulations, pero tinitingnan naman ng batas na ito na surely, they are allowed, iyong ating mga relatives na magkaroon ng dalaw," she said.

(While there is no IRR yet, the law provides that their relatives are allowed to visit them.)

"Iyon nga lang, siyempre regulated ito, iyon ‘yung mga titingnan nating parlance ng ating batas na mari-regulate kung papaano madalaw. Pero for sure since mismong sa provision ng batas sinabi na allowed, then makikita na mabibigyan sila ng pagkakataon na madalaw ang ating mga PDL."

(The visits though will be regulated and we still have to look into how they could be visited based on the IRR. But for sure, the law provides that this is allowed.)

The BuCor official said the measure also aims to decongest BuCor facilities.

At present, she said, the congestion rate in the facilities is at 300 percent.