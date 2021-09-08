President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Sept. 2, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said he is doing everything he can during the COVID-19 pandemic and apologized if this was not enough, as infections soared and officials faced a Senate inquiry into the use of funds.

"Sa Pilipino, ito ang maiwan ko sa inyo, bababa rin ako, matatapos din ako balang araw. I will not be there for the longest time. Pero sabihin ko sa inyo, ‘yong oath of office ko, talagang tinupad," Duterte said in a taped national address that aired.

(To the Filipino, this is what I can leave you, I will step down, I will end someday... But I will tell you, I fulfilled my oath of office.)

"Kung sabihin ninyo ako ang nagkukulang, sorry. Ginawa ko ang lahat ko. Kung ang lahat ko kulang pa, patawad po, ‘yan lang talaga ang kaya ko," he added.

(If you say that I am lacking, sorry. I did everything. If my everything still falls short, I apologize, that's all I can do.)

Senators recently launched a probe into government's pandemic transactions, including the procurement of allegedly overpriced supplies from a firm with supposed ties to a former adviser of Duterte.

The President said he told the health department last year to buy the supplies, when health workers started to succumb to COVID-19.

"Do not go into a bidding because it will delay the delivery and cause murder."

"Sabi ko nga, mamili ka kung saang palengke, bilhin mo na. That was my order and I take full responsibility for that order. Ako iyong nag-utos," Duterte said.

(I said, buy from whatever wet market... I am the one who ordered that.)

The President reiterated there was no overpricing and corruption in the deals.

He said the executive branch submitted to Congress regular reports on its transactions, as mandated by 2 pandemic response laws.

Duterte said the Senate inquiry "is really politicking."

"Baka wala na silang ma-display na magawa nila kaya naghanap na lang ng ikakagalit ng tao sa akin," he claimed.

(Perhaps they cannot display what they have done, so they just looked for something to enrage the public against me.)

The Philippines has among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia and has been battling an epidemic since March last year, which has hamstrung efforts to revive an economy that contracted more than 9 percent last year.



Cases in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country's 2.1 million cases, while total deaths have exceeded 34,400.

To curb cases, Metro Manila will stay under the second strictest lockdown level, government said on Tuesday, just a day after announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity.

— With a report from Reuters