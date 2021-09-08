PAGASA: Storm 'Jolina' barrels toward Bataan

Himawari-8/NOAA image

MANILA - Tropical Storm Jolina on Wednesday afternoon weakened and is now headed towards Bataan, where it is forecast to make another landfall, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 p.m., the tropical cyclone's center last spotted over Manila Bay or 135 kilometers (km) south of Sangley Point in Cavite, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 115 kph, according to PAGASA.

It is moving northwest at 10 kph.

Hours earlier, Jolina hit land in Batangas, marking its 8th landfall. Some provinces in Calabarzon experienced heavy flooding, prompting evacuations in parts of Batangas and Laguna.

PAGASA added that the country's 10th storm this year is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday evening or Friday morning.

"Jolina is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea [Wednesday night] or [Thursday] early morning. Re-intensification is forecast to occur beginning tomorrow evening as the tropical cyclone moves generally westward over the West Philippine Sea towards the southern China-northern Vietnam area," PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas:

the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan)

the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog,

Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

the central portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Pagbilao)

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Metro Manila

the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of

Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over:

Marinduque

La Union

the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay,

Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)

the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora,

San Luis, Dingalan)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

the rest of Bulacan

the northern and southern portions of Quezon (Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, General Nakar)

Polillo Islands

the central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)

the central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan)

Heavy to intense rains may happen over Bataan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro in the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon and Central Luzon will experience moderate to intense rains during the same period.

The state weather agency added that light to heavy rains would prevail over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely," the advisory said.

