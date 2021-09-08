Lawmakers flag agri department's unspent funds

MANILA - Lawmakers on Wednesday bewailed the unspent funds under the Department of Agriculture as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

DA officials faced the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday to seek congressional authorization for their proposed P91 billion budget for 2022.

House Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera Dy said there was as much as P19 billion in unused funds in the National Irrigation Administration.

"Nabasa ko doon sa COA report na ang dami nilang naterminate na contracts worth P6.67B tapos may mga contract term extensions sa 547 projects amounting to P4.76B and then merong po tayo negative seepages sa mga projects na 156 projects costing P3.66B and merong significant delays of 297 irrigation contracts totaling P3.174B so pag tinotal ko po yun meron tayong 19B na naaksaya na pondo ng NIA," she said.

NIA Deputy Administrator Czar Sulaik said the COA’s findings have been addressed.

"The COA audit findings, we have already discussed that with COA. As of to date those project with COA findings have already completed during the time of their audit mayroon talagang nakitang delay during the audit findings of 2017 and 2018 but as of to date all of those projects which have an AOM with the COA have already completed," he explained.

For his part, Magsasaka Party List Rep. Argel Cabatbat cited a Commission on Audit Report on the unutilized funds.

"I have heard news a few weeks ago there are budgets that are unobligated and un-utilized based both from the budget of the DA in the GAA and the Bayanihan 1 and 2. Pwede niyo po ba maipaliwanag kung bakit marami na 'di nagastos na budget ang departmento," he said.

DA Undersecretary Fermin Adriano explained they have already addressed the COA’s findings.

"As of December 31, 2020, the budget utilization for the period 2020 is almost 92% for this year up to Aug 15 20-21 the budget utilization is more than 55%. There's still the remaining fund of 35% we still have remaining months for this year," he explained.

"On the COA report, we have already made representations with COA and have made point by point responses to the COA findings which we have already sent to them. All of their findings have been adequately responded to by our finance and administration undersecretary," Adriano added.

Sec. William Dar said some portions of the Bayanihan 2 funds were unutilized because of the expiration of the law last June 30. The expiration revered unused funds to the Treasury.

"Sa Bayanihan 2 po may chances tayo kasi nag end na ang paggamit ng pondo June 30. 98.8% ang utilized and yung mga hindi namin na-utilize doon ay talagang babalik na yun pero may challenges doon sa 98.2 kasi inimplement na namin with partners almost to be finished nahabol siya ng June 30," he explained.

Meanwhile, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate took issue with the NIA’s lump sums which he believed maybe pork barrel.

"Sa 2022 budget, paliit nang paliit ang pondo ng National Irrigation Administration pero napansin po natin, napakarami pong lump sum. A total of P16,364,463,000 lump sum. P16 billion, wala ho itong itemized, nakalagay lang doon restoration of national irrigation system, P4.2 billion... climate change adaptation work, P1.8 billion... repair of national irrigation system, P3.6 billion, and many more. So, lump sums po ito at parang pork barrel ito ng NIA dahil wala itong line item. Puwedeng kung saan saan lang nila dalhin ito," he said.

Sulaik denied this.

"With regards to the query, 'yun pong sinasabi niyo pong lump sum, mayroon itong breakdown po ng per region at bibigyan ko po kayo ng kopya nito kung ano po yung breakdown ng per region. 'Yung sinasabi niyo po na lump sum, 'yun po 'yung support to operation, 'yung support to operation, 'yun po 'yung comprises niya na climate change, repair of national irrigation system and 'yun pong new irrigation system nasa line project po 'yun po 'yung may mga pangalan…" he said.

LACK OF 'AYUDA' FOR FARMERS

Lawmakers also rued the lack of "ayuda" or financial assistance for farmers amid the pandemic.

Members of the Makabayan bloc got Dar to confirm that farmers won’t get any assistance based on the 2022 spending plan.

Gabriela Women's Party Rep. Arlene Brosas asked if there will be any aid for farmers in 2022, which Dar said will be in the form of "production support".

"Wala po. In the form of ayuda are the free inputs that we give production support," Dar said.

Brosas recalled that government promised aid.

"Noong nakaraang taon pinangako ng gobyerno ang P10,000 cash assistance sa mga palay farmers kanina po narinig ko yung status sa simpleng data na ipaliwanag sa atin kung ano yung naging statsus nito and second may cash assistance po ba na maasahan ang mga palay farmers dito sa 2022 budget," she clarified.

Dar said the only available aid was from excess tariff and the Bayanihan 2. He then admitted to Brosas that each of the 1.5 million farmers tilling less than 2 hectares will get about P5,000 each.

However, Dar can only point to an existing law when asked about 2022—the Rice Tarrification Law.

Dar said non-cash assistance is more valuable.

"Hindi po kami against cash na ayuda pero ang pinuproject po natin na mas malaking tulong ay yung ayuda in kind. Sana nagkakaintindihan na tayo," he added.

Zarate, however, pointed out how measly the available assistance is.

"While we are still in this raging crisis abated by this COVID-19 pandemic next year the 1.5 million farmers, the rice farmers are allocated only assistance of P6.7 billion equivalent to an average of P4,786 or P14 per day per farmer," he said.