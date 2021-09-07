Photo from PAGASA

MANILA—Severe tropical storm Jolina made landfall in Torrijos town, Marinduque early Wednesday morning, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Jolina was last located in the vicinity of Buenavista town, Marinduque packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and 125 kph gusts with

strong winds extending outwards up to 180 km from the center.

It was last seen moving northwestward at 15 kph.

Due to its strength, tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 is maintained over the following areas due to likely damaging gale-force winds brought by the storm:

Romblon

Marinduque

Northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso)

TCWS No.1 also remains in the following areas due to expected strong winds:

La Union

Southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)

Southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

Southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Rest of Zambales

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Western and central portions of Albay (Pio Duran, Jovellar, City of Ligao, Oas, Guinobatan, Camalig, Legazpi City, Malinao, Polangui, Libon, Tiwi, Daraga, Manito, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay)

Northwestern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla)

Western and central portions of Masbate (Mandaon, Baleno, Dimasalang, Balud, City of Masbate, Milagros, Uson, Mobo, Aroroy) including Burias and Ticao Islands

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Northwestern portion of Antique (Caluya)

Northern portion of Aklan (Batan, Makato, Numancia, Banga, Kalibo, Malinao, Buruanga, New Washington, Tangalan, Ibajay, Malay, Lezo, Nabas)

In the next 24 hours, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will fall on:

Romblon

Marinduque

Quezon

Batangas

Laguna

Camarines Provinces

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely to be experienced in:

Metro Manila

Aurora

Bulacan

Bataan

Cavite

Rizal

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Northern Palawan

Rest of Bicol Region

Panay Island

The agency warned of further scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides in affected areas. The storm earlier triggered floods in parts of the Bicol and the Eastern Visayas regions.

PAGASA also projected of storm surge of up to 1.5 meters over several Quezon coastal areas that could lead to coastal inundation.

"In addition, coastal areas of localities under TCWS, especially those at #2 may also experience coastal flooding due to hazardous surf conditions," it said.

People were also cautioned or advised against venturing over the country's seaboards in the vicinity of areas affected by the storm, especially where TCWS No. 2 is in effect, in the next 24 hours.

"Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor," it said.

Jolina is projected to make another landfall in the vicinity of eastern Batangas on Wednesday morning.

"However, due to the recent southwestward trend in the shift of track forecasts, the possibility of landfall in the vicinity of northern Oriental Mindoro is not ruled out at this time," PAGASA said.

The storm is expected to cross the Batangas-Cavite area before emerging over Manila Bay on Wednesday night.

"This will be followed by another landfall in the vicinity of Bataan Peninsula. Frictional effects during its traverse of mainland Luzon will weaken down to tropical storm category," PAGASA said.

Jolina is now likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea before Thursday morning before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning.



