Residents pass through a community quarantine gate in Barangay 178 in Pasay City on Sept. 7, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday guidelines for the implementation of granular lockdowns in Metro Manila would be released soon.

"I would expect, in the next 2 to 3 days ay mare-release na po 'yun (it will be released)," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

The government's pandemic task force on Tuesday deferred the easing of community restrictions as guidelines have to be threshed out, he said.

"Kailangan pa pong repasuhin and ayaw namin na magkaroon ng granular lockdown tapos alert levels na hindi naman maliwanag," Malaya said.

(It needs to be reviewed and we don't a granular lockdown with unclear alert levels.)

"The purpose is to limit the confusion, not to confuse the public. We would rather release the guidelines before implementing anything," he added.

The capital region was supposed to shift to general community quarantine along with the pilot-testing of granular lockdowns starting Sept. 8.

The government will employ a 4-level alert status that will determine the capacity of some businesses and activities allowed in granular lockdowns.

Instead, Metro Manila will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 15.

Following the government's reversal of plans, the Philippine National Police said Wednesday it would continue the strict implementation of health and safety protocols amid the steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar sought the public’s cooperation in observing the minimum health standards, as well as the quarantine protocols. He also urged the public to get vaccinated whenever possible.

About 9,000 policemen are currently supervising and manning 942 quarantine control points in the country, the PNP said. In Metro Manila, almost 1,000 policemen are currently deployed in 34 QCPs.

Meanwhile, some 158,271 people were accosted for violating public health protocols in NCR from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7.

Some 61,890 were accosted for violating the curfew while 13,735 were accosted for violation of the ban on non-essential travels, the PNP said.

