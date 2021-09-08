MANILA—Residents of low-lying areas near Angat riverbank are told to be on alert as Ipo Dam in Bulacan province released water Wednesday morning, PAGASA said.

Due to heavy rain induced by Severe Tropical Storm Jolina, the water level in Ipo Dam reached 101.23 meters at 6 a.m., surpassing its spilling level of 101 meters, the state weather bureau said.

The dam's water level is also expected to continue to increase, it added.

Ipo Dam Hydrological Dam Situationer issued at 7:30AM 8 September 2021 pic.twitter.com/zx3uQF36dV — PAGASA-HMD (@PAGASAFFWS) September 7, 2021

In an advisory released 7:30 a.m., PAGASA said Ipo Dam Management will conduct spilling operation at 8 a.m. with an initial discharge of 55 cms.

Residents in low-lying areas and those near the riverbank of Angat River from Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Bustos, Baliuag, Pulilan, Plaridel and Hagonoy are advised to stay alert for possible increase in the water level downstream.

As of 8 a.m., Jolina was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 115 kph.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Friday morning.

RELATED VIDEO