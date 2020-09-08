Zamboanga City to commemorate 7th anniversary of Zamboanga siege

The city government of Zamboanga is set to commemorate the 7th year of the Zamboanga siege that killed 140 people.

The siege was staged by members of the Moro National Liberation Front Nur Misuari faction, who wanted to hoist the Bangsamoro Republik flag at the City Hall.

They took several residents from at least five villages as their hostages.

The firefight lasted for 23 days wherein 110 MNLF members were killed, 93 were captured and 45 surrendered to authorities.

Thirteen soldiers, five policemen, and 12 civilians also perished in the incident. Almost one hundred fifty government troops were also wounded.

The special day of remembrance tomorrow will be shown in Mayor Beng Climaco's Facebook page at 9 in the morning.