Suspected Abu Sayyaf hideout stormed in Zamboanga Sibugay

Courtesy of the Army 1st Infantry Division

Operatives from the military and police raided a suspected hideout of the Dawlah Islamiya-Abu Sayyaf Group in Alicia town, Zamboanga Sibugay on Sunday dawn.

This, after authorities received information from residents about suspicious individuals frequenting the village of Sitio Tubigsina in Barangay La Paz, Alicia.

Authorities believe that the house was used as a hideout of Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf Group leader Furuji Indama.

After a series of encounters with the suspects, government troops discovered a cadaver of a certain Idris Aquilon who is said to be a close associate of Indama and a member of the Sahibad Group, a local terror group operating in the province.

Also recovered were ammunition and explosives.

Two soldiers were injured in the firefight while three civilians were also hurt after getting caught in the crossfire.