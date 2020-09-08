Pangilinan bats for higher agriculture budget in 2021 spending bill

MANILA - Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday called for an increase in the Department of Agriculture's 2021 budget after the agency's proposed spending was allegedly reduced by 75 percent.

The DA's proposed budget was reduced to P66.382 billion from P284.4 billion, Pangilinan said in a statement.



"This is even lower than its current 2020 budget of P79.9 billion," Pangilinan.

"Kahit sila ang nagpapakain sa buong bansa, nananatiling pinakamahirap ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda," he said.

(Even if they are the ones feeding the whole country, our farmers and fisherfolk remain to be the poorest.)

The country needs to develop its agricultural sector to improve food security in the country, especially during the global pandemic, Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan, former chair of the Senate committee on agriculture and Presidential Assistant for Food Security and Agricultural Modernization during the Aquino administration, is the author of the Sagip Saka law that seeks to boost income for farmers and fisherfolk.

Under the 2021 spending bill, the DA has the 8th largest allocation, while the Department of Education (P754.4 billion), the Department of Public Works and Highways (P667.3 billion), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (P246.1 billion) got the largest chunks of the budget.

"Maraming aral tayong nakuha mula sa pandemiya pero bakit parang 'di tayo natuto? Hindi tapos ang problema natin sa pandemya dahil lamang magbabago ng taon," he said.

(There were many lessons during the pandemic, but why does it seem that we haven't learned?)

"We should go back to our roots and remember that we are an agricultural country," he said.

Pangilinan said he would bring up the proposal to increase the DA's funding when budget deliberations begin in the Senate this week.

