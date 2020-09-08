'Not proper' to replace Health chief during pandemic, DOH insists

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III exits the venue after the National Task Force (NTF) Coordinated Operation to Defeat Epidemic (C.O.D.E.) team visit and the “Mask Para sa Masa” program launch at the Don Alejandro Roces Science High School in Quezon City on August 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health said Tuesday it would not be "proper" to replace its chief as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte had again expressed his confidence in Health Secretary Francisco Duque despite continuing calls for his resignation.

"Sa isa pong ganitong kalaki sitwasyon for health, it is really not proper and sa tingin ko hindi po appropriate na magpapalit po tayo ng pamunuan sa gitna ng pandemyang ito," DOH Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(In a big health situation like this, it is really not proper and I think it's not appropriate to change leadership in the middle of the pandemic.)

"Hindi naman po siya nagkulang sa direksyon at pamumuno sa kagawaran ng kalusugan at nakita naman natin how he has led the response for COVID-19."

(Our health secretary did not lack in give directions and leading the agency and we can see how he has led the response for COVID-19.)

The agency is open to recommendations on how to improve its pandemic response, Vergeire added.

"Sana po magkaroon na lang ng unified na pagsuporta kung sinuman po ang namumuno sa ngayon sa ating bansa," she said.

(We hope there would be a unified support to whoever is leading our country.)

Senators have several times called for Duque's resignation for his "failure of leadership" in addressing the coronavirus crisis.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson recently rejected the plan of a House of Representatives panel to give Duterte emergency powers to fix reported anomalies in PhilHealth and said it would be better to fire Duque, the agency's board chair.