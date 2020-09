Naging kasintahan ni Laude, 'di pa rin mapatawad si Pemberton

Larawan mula kay Marc Sueselbeck

Sariwa pa rin sa alaala ng German na si Marc Sueselbeck, ang partner ng pinaslang na transgender Pinay na si Jennifer Laude, ang malagim na sinapit ng kasintahan sa kamay ng US Marine na si Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton.

Inakala ni Sueselbeck na nakamit na nila ang hustisya para kay Laude nang mahatulan si Pemberton ng 6 hanggang 10 taong pagkabilanggo sa kasong homicide noong taong 2015.

Kahit alam ni Sueselbeck noon pa man na magiging magaan ang sentensiya ni Pemberton dahil isa itong Amerikano, nagulat pa rin siya sa pagbibigay ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng absolute pardon.

“I still do miss Jennifer. I think of her a lot and I would like to visit her grave and potentially also, you know, go to her family but at the same time what happens now was unexpected to me. I was already telling everyone who wanted to know from what I expect I was expecting exactly that my prognosis was 4-6 years and exactly this happens,” sabi niya.

Marami ang bumatikos sa naging desisyon ng Pangulo, maging ang pabago-bagong pahayag ng dating legal counsel ng pamilya Laude na si Harry Roque, na ngayon ay tagapagsalita na ni Duterte.



Ayon kay Sueselbeck, iginagalang niya ang desisyon Duterte.

“No blame on the Philippines, you know you are under superior power same as half of the world is. For the President, I can only say I respect what he was doing. I think I understand that he didn't have much other choice to do. That's my opinion. Maybe I'm wrong but that's how I see it,” sabi niya.

Hindi naman naitago ni Sueselbeck ang galit kay Pemberton at hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa niya ito napapatawad.

“How can I forgive? I could've forgiven that if it was out of an accident or if he was completely drunk or whatever but he was doing that with full consciousness and full awareness of what he was doing and he was doing it in such a brutal method you know I cannot forgive that,” dagdag niya.

“You know, this for me, a behavior of an animal not of a human being,” dagdag niya.

Ayon pa kay Sueselbeck, ang krimeng ginawa ni Pemberton ay patunay ng patuloy na paglapastangan ng mga Amerikano sa ibang lahi.

“This is just an example of hedonism and racism in its purest way because I think they wouldn't have done the same if exactly this crime would have been taking place in America,” ani Sueselbeck.

Umaasang makababalik sa Pilipinas si Sueselbeck para bumisita sa puntod ni Laude.

Nakaligtas man sa batas ng tao si Pemberton ay hindi naman ito makaliligtas sa batas ng Diyos, ayon kay Sueselbeck.

“I was always a Christian believer and do believe that he will get his punishment somewhere after a higher instance than justice. He will really, really pay for his sins, what he did and maybe it will even crush his mind one day when nightmares are coming after him,” sabi niya.

Mas malaking dagok ngayon kay Sueselbeck dahil pagkatapos ma-release at makauwi ng Amerika ay maaring bumalik sa Pilipinas si Pemberton kung gugustuhin niya habang siya ay blacklisted pa rin ng Bureau of Immigration bilang undesirable alien.

Ito ay matapos na akyatin ni Sueselbeck ang fence sa Camp Aguinaldo para makapasok sa isang restricted area at itulak din ang isang sundalo para mapatunayan kung nasa loob nga ng kampo si Pemberton noon.