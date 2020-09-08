DFA: 7 new COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad; total now at 10,136

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,136 on Tuesday, with 7 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,040, however, are currently being treated for the disease, as 6,333 of those infected have recovered, and 763 have died.

The DFA reported 10 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Tuesday.

08 September 2020



Today, the DFA reports no new fatalities among Filipinos abroad due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, there are 7 new confirmed cases and 10 new recoveries recorded in Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/u8oQYIdZxJ — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 8, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 306 in the Asia Pacific, 236 in Europe, 2,334 in the Middle East and Africa, and 164 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 241,987 people. The tally includes 3,916 deaths, 185,178 recoveries, and 52,893 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News