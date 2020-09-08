Coronavirus cases in QC reach 13,604 with new infections

MANILA - Quezon City logged 273 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections there to 13,604.

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 159 more people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 10,392.

Quezon City's death toll went up to 449, with 3 new deaths recorded.

Of the total number of cases, 2,763 are still active.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,936, followed by District 3 (2,401) and District 1 (2,319).

Certain areas in the city were placed under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas were:

11 Ilaw St. in Paltok

1A Madelaine St. in Apolonio Samson

Portion of Christine St. in Apolonio Samson

GK Tabora, 228 Banlat Road, in Tandang Sora (starting Sept. 8)

As of posting, the Philippines has 241,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 52,893 are active. The total number of recoveries is at 185,178 while the death toll in the country is at 3,916.