CHR urges gov't to 'decisively address' deaths of Parojinog siblings

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday urged the government to "decisively address" the deaths of Ricardo and Melodia Parojinog Malingin who were in government custody when they died.

Ricardo had a cardiac arrest and was discovered lifeless in his cell in Ozamiz City on Friday. Melodia, who was also under custody in the same city, passed away after she was rushed to the hospital on Saturday due to suspected gastrointestinal bleeding.

"CHR reminds government authorities of their obligations with every occurrence of a death in custody which may be regarded as extrajudicial killing if left uninvestigated and unaccounted for in accordance with human rights standards and principles under the UN Convention Against Torture and the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules) and applicable domestic laws," the CHR said in a statement.

"The CHR emphasizes that while criminality should not be countenanced, due process should not be compromised in the wake of deaths in custody."

The human rights office called on authorities to promptly determine the true causes of the siblings' deaths, ensure a "full and impartial autopsy" and file charges against erring officers.

Authorities were also urged to cooperate with the CHR in implementing policies on jail visitation and forensic evidence to determine if there were human rights violations committed against the Parojinogs.

"We urge all custodial authorities to immediately report all occurrences of deaths in custody to the CHR as part of their regular reporting obligation under Republic Act No. 9745," the CHR said. or

Under Republic Act No. 974, also known as the Anti-Torture Act 2009, "human rights of all persons, including suspects, detainees and prisoners" should be "respected at all times."

The siblings' older brother, the late Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo "Aldong" Parojinog, had been linked by President Rodrigo Duterte to illegal drug trade. The mayor, along with over a dozen others, was killed in a July 2017 drug raid.