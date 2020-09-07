Another jailed member of Parojinog family dies

OZAMIZ - Another member of the Parojinog family died on Sunday, just days after former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo "Ardot" Parojinog died in his detention cell last Friday.

His sister, Melodina Parojinog Malingin, 61, was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after she showed signs of illness.

According to a jail nurse, Malingin's blood pressure dropped, and her stool was black, which showed signs that she had gastro-intestinal bleeding.

Her cause of death however was unknown.

She reportedly had an operation in July due to uterine bleeding.

Malingin was jailed in 2017 after she was allegedly caught with 8 kilos of illegal drugs in their home in Barangay San Roque in Ozamiz.

Her older brother, Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo "Aldog" Parojinog, had been linked by President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drugs trade, and was killed in a police raid in July 2017.

A wake for Malingin and Ardot is being held Ozamiz. They are likely to be laid to rest on Thursday. --With a report from Dynah Diestro, ABS-CBN News