4 arrested after scare prank backfires

The man inside the sack was found alive, and he too was arrested for pulling the prank. Photo courtesy of the Valenzuela City Police

MANILA - A scare prank backfired after the four people behind it were immediately arrested by authorities.

Police arrested suspects as Mark Francis Habagat, 20; Mark Aldrin Arce, 20; Chris Bayron, 20; and Wynzel Tan, 19.

The prank involved one of the men hiding inside a sack that was dumped in the area of Barangay Paso De Blas on Sunday. The group would then record the reactions of people who would find the sack.

A concerned citizen saw the sack and immediately informed patrolling policemen.

Police found out that the man inside the sack was Habagat and that his friends were hiding while recording the incident.

They admitted that they wanted to prank passerby and planned to upload the video on social media.

The suspects are now facing alarm and scandal charges. They were also issued an Ordinance Violation Receipt for violating City Ordinance No. 673 (social distancing), and the mandatory use of quarantine pass.