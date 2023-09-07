Senator suggests fee to register 4th SIM card to deter scammers



A senator on Thursday suggested imposing a fee for mobile users who would register a fourth SIM card.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said this would deter scammers who buy dozens of SIM cards to send out spam messages.

“Ang mungkahi po natin kaya gusto natin na mas mataas [ang bayad] kapag pang-apat na SIM card ay dahil gusto po natin mawala ang mga scammers,” Tolentino said.

“Ang purpose po ay parang sa mga homeowners associations...mga subdivisions, pag ikaw ay merong dalawang kotse, ang pangatlong koste mo, mas mataas na yung bayad mo sa sticker. Ganoon din po sa mga pumapasok sa eskwelahan na may parking, kapag pangatlong kotse mo na, mas mataas na yung presyo ng sticker,” he said in a statement.

(We want a higher fee for registering a fourth SIM card because we want to deter scammers. This will be like homeowners associations, subdivisions that charge higher sticker fees for your third car. It's the same thing for school parking lots where stickers are more expensive for your third car.)

Senators this week asked the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to explain why text scams continued even after around 118 million SIM cards were registered, as required by a law.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, an attached agency of the DICT, blamed the continued text scams on organized syndicates' purchase of registered SIM cards. New machines can also simulate SIM cards, it said.