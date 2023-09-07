MANILA — The Supreme Court has disbarred a prosecutor for making foul and offensive remarks to justices and for berating and insulting the Bar Confidant.

In a decision dated February 21, 2023, the court disbarred Atty. Perla Ramirez for violating the Lawyer's Oath and the Code of Professional Responsibility.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said Ramirez went to the Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC) in 2017 to follow up on the status of her request for the lifting of her suspension order, which stemmed from a complaint filed by her neighbors and condominium employees due to various incidents from 1990 to 2007.

Ramirez started spewing expletives and offensive comments after then-Bar Confidant Atty. Ma. Cristina Layusa explained to her that her request was denied due to a lack of required documents.

"Bruha ka, oo bruha ka, put****** mo, you are a disgrace to the legal profession, konting brains naman, clerk ka lang, you don’t know your work, you don’t know your job," Ramirez supposedly told Layusa.

"Are those justices passers under R.A. 1080 (An Act Declaring the Bar and Board Examinations as Civil Service Examinations)?" Ramirez added.

Some personnel from the OBC and a member from the Supreme Court Security Division saw Ramirez's meltdown, the Supreme Court noted.

The court required Ramirez to comment on the incident report submitted by the OBC but said she failed to comply.

When the court referred the case to the OBC, it recommended the denial of Ramirez's request for the lifting of the suspension order. It also endorsed her disbarment. In ruling on Ramirez’s case, the court adopted the OBC's recommendations.

The court also noted that Ramirez’s offense was not the first time, saying she was previously suspended for violating the Code of Professional Responsibility.

"Evidently, Atty. Ramirez had shown a penchant for being arrogant and disrespectful in her dealings, whether in her private or professional life, pompously using her title ‘Atty.’ as a license to belittle and mock others who do not follow her suit," the court said.

In his separate opinion, Associate Justice Alfredo Caguioa agreed that Ramirez should be disciplined but dissented on the disbarment.

"With due respect, the penalty of a three-year suspension from the practice of law is more appropriate than disbarment, which is too harsh a penalty," Caguioa said.