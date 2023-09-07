Mother of missing environment advocate appeals for help

Members of different environmental organizations urge government to investigate the disappearance of environmental advocates Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, who were allegedly abducted in Orion Bataan, during a protest in Mendiola, Manila on September 7, 2023. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Days after two environment advocates went missing after allegedly being abducted by four individuals in Orion, Bataan, the mother of one of the victims urged her abductors to let her daughter go.

Rosalie Castro, mother of missing Jonila Castro, told ABS-CBN News that her daughter is just a volunteer for groups seeking to help fishermen and others struck by calamities.

“Kung sino man po ang may hawak sa anak ko, sana ilabas niyo na po kasi wala naman talagang ginagawang mali ang anak ko. Gusto niya lang tumulong. Sana wag niyo naman pong pagisipan ng masama ang anak namin. Kung may kasalanan man sana dakipin na lang sila kung may kasalanan talaga hindi yung tinatago nila. Ikulong nila kung may kasalanan ganon,” she said.

It was reported earlier that Jonila, 21, and Jhed Tamano, 22, were abducted by four individuals in a grey SUV in front of the office of the Orion Water District in Bataan while they were conducting consultations for relief missions.

“Sobrang nalulungkot, natatakot din po ako kung bakit ganon. Kung bakit dinakip. Mabait po kasi ang anak ko, tsaka matulungin po kaya hindi kop o ineexpect nag anon. Kaya ang sakit sakit po.”

Aldrin Salanga of the Kalikasan People’s Network said the abduction of the two environment advocates may have something to do with reclamation projects along the Manila Bay area.

“Si Jonila ay member ng AKAP KA Manila Bay. Sila ay tinuturing environment defenders dahil tumutulong sila at nakikipag coordinate sila sa programs ng kanilang organization para makatulong sa mga affected ng reclamation,” he said.

He said that based on reports by international non-governmental organization Global Witness, the Philippines is one of the deadliest countries in Asia for land and environment defenders after logging around 270 deaths in the last decade.

For Salanga and Castro, the alleged abduction may be because of their vulnerability and is not an isolated case.

“Alam natin sa mga project na ito, maraming harassment na nangyayari sa mga activist. Nakatanggap po tayo ng mga harassment sa Cavite,” Salanga said.

Salanga said they will continue to call out to authorities to swiftly act for the missing environment defenders while also expressing their dismay over reclamation activities along Manila Bay even if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already ordered their suspension.

