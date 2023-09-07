Marcos, Kamala Harris review how PH, US can enhance maritime cooperation: White House

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. holds a pull-aside meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris after the ASEAN-US Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6, 2023). Both leaders agreed to work together and with ASEAN members to foster trade and promote regional peace and progress. Photo from the Presidential Communications Office

JAKARTA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday to discuss the “maritime security environment in the South China Sea, and review opportunities to enhance bilateral maritime cooperation,” the White House said.

The discussion between the traditional allies happened on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Indonesia, where Marcos Jr. repeatedly flagged “coercive activities” due to “hegemonic ambitions” in the South China Sea.

“They welcomed the strength of the bilateral relationship. They discussed opportunities to deepen commercial and economic cooperation, as well as their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order,” according to a statement from the White House.

“The Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad alliance commitment to the Philippines, and highlighted the role the U.S.-Philippines alliance plays in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” it read.

During the ASEAN-United States Summit, Marcos Jr. described the United States as “more than just a longstanding, close, and reliable friend, and ally of the Philippines.”

“The US is also undeniably ASEAN’s partner in achieving our collective goals and aspirations as nations, both on the domestic and on the international fronts,” the Philippine President said.

“The US economic might in the region has been a positive force,” he said, noting that the US is the regional bloc’s “biggest source of Foreign Direct Investment with a market share of 22.5 percent.”



Marcos Jr. also thanked the American vice president for participating in the “trilateral maritime exercises conducted among the Coast Guards of the Philippines, Japan, and the United States, which is aimed at strengthening humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) cooperation.”

“The US has always been an ally and an indispensable partner of ASEAN,” he said.

Aside from the South China Sea issue, Marcos Jr. and Harris also “welcomed” the additional Philippine military bases that were opened to American troops, noting that this “will drive US investment to local communities across the Philippines and improve our shared ability to rapidly deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.”

Marcos Jr. will travel to the United States for the third time as head of state in November to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier said that several Silicon Valley companies are also scheduled to meet Marcos Jr. during his West Coast trip.

The President is also expected to visit Hawaii to meet the Filipino community in the state where his family lived in exile for years after his father was ousted from Malacañang.