Workers transfer boxes from a truck that was stuck in a muddy road in Guiginto, Bulacan, July 2, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A minority lawmaker on Thursday raised concern over official data that half of local roads remained unpaved.

During the budget briefing of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera noted that according to the agency's website, all national roads were already while 54.7 percent of local roads were still unpaved

"[Around] 95,127 kilometers pa ang badly in need of paving. When you allocated [funds] per region, did you take this into consideration?" Herrera said.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan noted that his agency was responsible for national roads while local governments oversee local roads.

"At this point in time what we can provide, support, is actually through the convergence programs and of course yung allocations under the legislative districts for the local projects," he said.

"But we cannot put in our core program the paving of local roads because...under Executive Order 138, these are already devolved to the LGU."

Earlier in the briefing, Bonoan reported to the House Appropriations Committee that the agency's budget will go down 8 percent in 2024 from this year's budget.

The DPWH has P822.2 billion in the 2024 National Expenditure Program, down from P894.2 billion in the 2023 General Appropriations Act. Capital outlays in particular will be cut by 11 percent to P778.5 billion in 2024.

