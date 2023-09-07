Ejercito wants arrest of big-time agri smugglers, hoarders

MANILA — The arrest of big-time traders engaged in smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and cartel activities must happen once the proposed bill that defines and strengthens penalties for crimes of agricultural sabotage is passed into law, one of its authors said Thursday.

Sen. JV Ejercito, who is among the senators who pushed for the non-bailable economic sabotage offense, said the public must see big-name personalities getting arrested.

“We’ve been hearing these personalities for years already. Pero nandiyan pa rin sila... Sana naman i-prioritize na ang mga personalities na ito. Iyung mga notorious na,” he said.

Senators moved to strengthen the government’s tooth in fighting rampant agricultural smuggling by introducing a measure that expands the coverage of economic sabotage, along with the creation of the “Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council.”

Aside from that, individuals who will be caught engaging in various forms of controlling the free flow of agricultural products amounting to at least P1 million will be severely penalized.

Ejercito is confident that their proposed measure will be passed by the Senate before its Christmas break, given the President’s "war" against smugglers.

“We will have a big fish already by next year, with the passage (into law of the bill),” Ejecito said.

The senator is also hopeful that said measure will finally bring back the strength and confidence of Filipino farmers to continue planting, thereby, ending the repeat of rice crisis.