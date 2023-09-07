Ejercito seeks more funds for PH security agencies amid China's aggression

MANILA - Senator JV Ejercito on Thursday sought bigger budget support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and other national security agencies to ensure the country's “respected” defense capability.

Ejercito made the call amid China’s bullying of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea, which he said should be stopped.

More confidential and intelligence funds should be given to the AFP, especially when the country's territorial integrity is being challenged, he said.

“Ako kaya pabor na pabor ako. Kailangan nating i-strengthen ang ating ISR – Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance,” Ejercito said.

“We just have to put a respectable Armed Forces. That minimum, credible defense posture na at least nirerespeto tayo. Hindi yung tinutulak-tulak lang at binu-bully,” he added.

Ejercito said confidential and intelligence funds must be concentrated on the Department of National Defense(DND), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Office of the President.

This he stressed, is to ensure that our territories are guarded and protected, especially in the face of the West Philippine Sea issue.

The senator recalled the strategy made by his father in 1999 – then President Joseph Estrada – to ground the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal to mark the area as Philippine territory.

He said the Philippine government seemed to have overlooked the need to build a structure in the area as proof of ownership of Ayungin Shoal.

“Parang hindi na-follow-up na parang maging permanent base na yun. Kasi nade-deteriorate yun baka yun eh. Dapat by this time may permanent base na doon. I think nagkulang sa follow-up yung mga succeeding administrations on establishing our territory,” Ejercito said.

This time he said, ample support must be given to the AFP and ensure that its modernization program will be fast and effective.

﻿“Dapat maka-start na tayo Horizon 3 (modernization program stage). Horizon 3, ang target nun, hindi na minimum defense posture, maximum defense posture. Kumbaga, kayang-kaya na natin dapat proteksyunan talaga yung buong territory. External defense na po yan,” he said.

The Philippines should also continuously forge its alliances with other nations, he added.

RELATED VIDEO