Storm off northern Luzon now tropical storm Inday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2022 11:43 PM

MANILA - A tropical storm spotted off northern Luzon entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday night, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The storm, which was given the domestic name “Inday”, entered the PAR at 7 p.m.

The ninth tropical cyclone to enter the PAR this year, Inday was last spotted 1,430 kilometers east of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and 80 kph gusts, according to PAGASA's 4 p.m. bulletin. 

Inday is not expected to make landfall and will not immediately affect the country’s weather.

PAGASA however said Inday would stir monsoon rains in the coming days.

