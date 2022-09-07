Watch more News on iWantTFC

Migrante Canada chairman Danilo De Leon still could not believe that his removal from Canada has been delayed.

De Leon was supposed to be deported from Canada on August 29.

"I feel relieved but it’s not the CBSA who gave the stay of removal. It was the federal court in Ottawa. I feel relieved because for more than a month, [I've been] stressed. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat thinking about my deportation," De Leon said.

However, he clarified that the removal order was just postponed until the federal court makes a final decision on his application for leave and judicial review.

"We appreciate and welcome the decision of the temporary stay of the removal. Now, my lawyer and I have some time to work on the legal side of my situation. It’s a small victory gained. It doesn’t mean the removal is out. The removal is still there. We will pursue our campaign to keep my stay here [in Canada] and to ask for the regularization of undocumented workers in Canada."

Migrante Canada welcomed the government’s decision to postpone the removal of De Leon but the group also stressed that the threat of deportation still exists.

Migrante reiterated their position for Canada to let De Leon stay in the country because he faces the serious threats of political persecution, arrest and detention, and even harm to his life and safety from the Philippine government.

"I would like to thank my Migrante family who's been with me from the day I received the removal order," De Leon said. "I also would like to thank the community who's been supporting me in Edmonton, in Alberta and some provinces."

De Leon recounted his ordeal from the day he received the removal order up to now. The experience, he said, has made him stronger.

"I guess the experience made me tough, the people behind me, the Migrante family, made me tough. The community, the union, the people I know who've been with me made me tough. I’ve been through a lot."

The postponement of De Leon's removal comes as Canada is reportedly developing a pathway to permanent residency for some 500,000 undocumented workers who work exploitative jobs in construction, cleaning, caregiving, and agriculture.

Migrante Canada and its member organizations vow to continue its campaign to stop the deportation of De Leon and will continue to push for a regularization program that will help provide permanent status to all undocumented workers in Canada.