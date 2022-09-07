Public warned vs scammers pretending to be OVP employees

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Wednesday warned the public against people and groups pretending to be employees of the office.

OVP spokesperson Atty. Reynold Munsayac issued the statement following reports on the arrest of a suspect in Bulacan, who allegedly introduced himself as an OVP employee to solicit financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Region 3 office.

Munsayac asked the public to verify the identities of those introducing themselves as OVP personnel.

"Pinag-iingat po ang publiko laban sa mga mapanlinlang na tao at grupo na nagpapanggap na empleyado ng Office of the Vice President (OVP)," he said.

(We're cautioning the public against dubious persons and organizations that are posing as employees of the Office of the Vice President.)

"Siguruhin po na ma-verify muna ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga tao na nagpapakilala na may kaugnayan sa OVP."

(Let's verify the identities of people who claim to be affiliated with the OVP.)

Munsayac also called on the public to report to authorities such incidents.

"Makakatulong din po ang pagbibigay sa OVP, PNP, at NBI ng mga litrato at videos ng mga tao na nagpapanggap na empleyado ng OVP," he also said.

(It would also help if you report to OVP, PNP, and NBI photos and videos of people pretending to be working for the OVP.)

Official OVP hotlines may be reached through 8532-5942 / 8370-1719.

