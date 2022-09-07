PNP still looking for suspects in pharma exec killing



MANILA -The hunt is still on for the suspects in the killing of a pharmaceutical executive in July, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

“Base po sa huling coordination natin sa Bureau of Immigration ay nandito pa rin naman sila. Kaya kasabay ng pagfa-file natin ng kaso sa DOJ ay nag-request na rin tayo ng Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order para tayo ay ma-advisan po na kung sakaling maga-attempt yung mga suspects na lumabas ng jurisdiction ng Philippines at kung sakaling official na maisampa itong kaso sa ating korte ay nakatakda po magsampa at mag-request ang PNP sa korte ng Hold Departure Order para hindi makalabas itong mga suspects natin,” said Police Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the PNP, in an interview.

Fajardo said the primary suspect is still on the run.

According to Fajardo, the other suspects who are minors have surrendered to authorities with the help of their parents.

Assisted by their legal counsel, the suspects under custody issued a testimony detailing how they were recruited. They also aided the police in locating the crime scene and how the alleged crime was done, added Fajardo.

“Gusto ko pong kunin itong pagkakataon na ito kung nanood yung ating primary suspect na napangalanan na rin sa ating mga different media forum na doon sa kanilang mga kaanak at mahal sa buhay ay sumuko na po kayo dahil hindi naman po habang panahon ay matatakasan niyo itong kaso na ito,” the police spokesperson said.