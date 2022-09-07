MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,750 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,896,541.

This is the second straight day that the daily tally was less than 2,000, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Forty-nine new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,167.

Active cases stood at 22,899, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,811,475.

Of the newly reported infections, 665 are from Metro Manila.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, the country's average daily infections were at 2,449, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus infections in Mindanao are showing signs of plateauing, the DOH said recently. The Visayas is on a plateau, while rest of the areas in the country are on a slow downward trend, it added.

At least 72.6 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.3 million have received their booster shots.

