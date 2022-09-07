PAL says monkeypox case reported in its Manila-Hong Kong flight

MANILA - Philippine Airlines (PAL) has asked its passengers on a flight to Hong Kong last Monday to monitor their health after one of the travelers was reported to have monkeypox.

In a statement, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said they were informed that a passenger on its PR300 flight from Manila to Hong Kong last September 5 had monkeypox.

They have already coordinated with health officials both in Hong Kong and the Philippines and are sharing relevant information.

They have also notified the passengers on the flight who were in close proximity to the affected passenger.

"Despite the relatively low risk of getting infected, passengers on this flight are advised to monitor their health condition and requested to seek medical attention if they are experiencing symptoms. They can contact the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the HK Department of Health (DH)," Villaluna added.

The Philippines has so far reported four cases of monkeypox in the country, with the first three cases linked to travel.

RELATED VIDEO