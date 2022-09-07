MANILA — The country's privacy watchdog on Wednesday urged Congress to future-proof a bill mandating the registration of SIM cards.

According to National Privacy Commission deputy commissioner Leandro Aguirre, without future-proofing, the passage of such measure may not halt the proliferation of text scam.

For example, SMS spoofing, a type of scam where the perpetrator disguises as an official or authentic business entity to attract potential victims, can be done abroad, he said.

"These are things that will not be directly addressed by the SIM card registration. So, I hope Congress considers sort of future proofing the bill because if we forced the registration of SIM cards, people will just switch to some other method that will not actually be covered by the bill," Aguirre told ANC's "Headstart".

The privacy watchdog supports the SIM card registration bill because "it has a lot of benefits". The measure was approved by the House Committee on Information and Communications Technology on Monday.

"The only concern of the National Privacy Commission is ensuring that the collection and processing of personal information is protected," Aguirre said.

While the measure may help eradicate the increasing number of spam text messages, the deputy commissioner said the SIM card registration bill is not a foolproof solution.

"It will certainly help. I think that's something we can admit it," he said. "But if people think once we have the SIM card registration, it will be easy to identify automatically who does the sending. I think that may not actually be true," Aguirre said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a statement, the privacy watchdog said data aggregators were unlikely to be the source of the recent wave of targeted smishing messages that specify the recipient’s name.

"The NPC, through its Complaints and Investigation Division, has observed from the smishing reports it received, that the smishing messages appear to have been sent using specific mobile numbers registered to certain texting services," the agency said.

The NPC said smishing messages, which are sent using mobile numbers, are possible through a phone-to-phone (P2P) transmission.

"Contrary to a P2P transmission, data aggregators use an application-to-phone (A2P) transmission. The messages received through this transmission will not appear to have come from specific mobile numbers, instead, it will come from a sender that has SMS ID," the agency said.

Telecommunication companies have blocked identified mobile numbers that sent smishing messages and is continuously blocking messages with malicious URL links associated with smishing, the NPC added.