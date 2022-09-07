Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees receive their Pfizer vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on September 7, 2022. The event launches the Department of Health's (DOH) PinasLakas partnerships with industries that seek to expand the vaccination program to include those working in the BPO sector, among others. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – Some 4.9 million people in Metro Manila have already received one booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the region close to the government's target of administering boosters to 50 percent of the area's eligible population.

According to Dr. Aleli Sudiacal, Assistant Regional Director of the Department of Health Center for Health Development - National Capital Region, the high level of vaccination rate in Metro Manila is attributable to the cooperation of each local government and the ease in transporting vaccines to different inoculation sites.

Sudiacal noted that the NCR was also the first to reach 100 percent in terms of giving out the primary series.

“NCR is a unique case in the sense that we’re working as one region for the easy access between and amongst the cities. Wala kaming geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. 'Yung transportation, so it’s really the easy access for people in the NCR,” she said.

The Marcos administration’s "PinasLakas" campaign aims to vaccinate at least 90 percent of senior citizens and give the first booster to at least 50 percent of the eligible population.

The NCR, so far, has achieved a rate of 125.54 percent in terms of fully vaccinating its population, 49.36 percent in the administration of first booster shots, and 8 percent for second boosters.

Despite this, Sudiacal said the region remains committed to getting the vaccines and boosters into more arms.

“We’re not constrained or limiting ourselves to reaching the 50 percent. What we are aiming for is that all our eligible populations are covered until we meet that stage wherein endemic na po ang COVID-19 like pneumonia, where you need to get vaccinated once a year. So, that’s the end goal,” she said.

Following schools, transportation terminals and markets, the DOH has brought the PinasLakas campaign to a business center in Mandaluyong in the hopes of encouraging workers, particularly those in business process outsourcing companies to get additional protection against the disease.

RELATED VIDEO