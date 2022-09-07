Marcos to discuss tourism, security, economic plans with Singaporean leaders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with the Filipino community during his state visit in Singapore on Sept. 6, 2022. Bongbong Marcos Facebook page

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to discuss post-pandemic tourism, security, and economic plans when he meets with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Cruz-Angeles outlined the topics that Yacob and Lee are expected to talk about the 2-way tourism between both countries in the post-pandemic era, assigning military personnel as representatives to a regional counter-terrorism information facility, as well as economic cooperation efforts.

Cruz-Angeles underscored the importance of the economic cooperation plans between the Philippines and Singapore, noting that the latter is credited as the country's sixth largest trading partner and top investor in 2021.

She added that the leaders will also be discussing Singapore's possible technical and human resource development assistance to the Philippines.

Marcos will also witness the signing of a number of agreements on counter-terrorism and personal data protection during his state visit in Singapore.

Philippine Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence Maj. Gen. Romulo Manuel Jr. will be signing the counter-terrorism agreement, while National Privacy Commission Chief John Henry Naga will be signing the agreement on personal data protection.

Cruz-Angeles also said that Singapore has shown interest in hiring more Filipino nurses, after recognizing their role during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kinikilala nila [Singapore] ito. Kagabi in-announce ng ating pangulo sa kanyang pagpupulong sa mga kasamang OFW na nagsasabi ang Singapore na they're willing to take more. So kinikilala din nila ang likas na galing ng Filipino health workers na nandito," she said.

Socio-cultural and people-to-people exchanges are also expected to be discussed in the meeting along with tourism, as Singapore was the Philippines' top source of tourists from Southeast Asian before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2019.

As of writing, there have been no developments made public on the discusssions between Marcos and the Singaporean leaders.

Marcos' visit to Singapore comes right after meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other Indonesian officials and businessmen on Monday and Tuesday. The president is expected to bring home $8.48-billion worth of investment pledges and at least 7,000 jobs.

Marcos will then be at a Philippine economic briefing and meeting with Singaporean business leaders before heading back to Manila late Wednesday.