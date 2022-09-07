Watch more News on iWantTFC

Posibleng bago matapos ang taon ay hindi na oobligahing magsuot ng face mask ang publiko kapag nasa outdoor open areas.

Ito ay kung aaprubahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang rekomendasyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na gawing boluntaryo ang paggamit ng face masks kahit hindi pa tapos ang COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ulitin po natin, outdoors po ito. Ito ay magiging optional in open spaces, or non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation, provided that senior citizens and those immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to continue wearing masks," ani Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Pero ayon sa Palasyo, nakabase ang rekomendasyon kung mapapataas ang bilang ng mga magpapa-booster shot kontra COVID-19.

"So kailangan i-improve natin ang statistics natin ng mga nagpa-booster na para by the end of the year magpa-pilot test ng lifting ng mandatory mask mandate," ani Cruz-Angeles.

Inilabas na rin ng IATF ang kanilang rekomendasyon matapos ang kontrobersiyal na kautusan ng Cebu City na nagtatanggal ng mask mandate sa mga pampublikong lugar.

"We want to emphasize the confidence of our officials sa ating bakuna kung saan itong ating mga bakuna ay nakapagbigay sa atin ng patuloy na stable at manageable na kaso ng COVID-19. And therefore the IATF recommended that there would be this optional mask-wearing for these low-risk individuals in low-risk setting," ani Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Nagkaroon man ng verbal approval ang pangulo tungkol dito, nananatili pa ring rekomendasyon ang hirit na pagluwag sa mask policy ng bansa.

"So actually the very reason why we are having this press con and initially informing the public of this was because there was this verbal approval from the President when they talked with Secretary Benhur [Abalos] from DILG. Everything is being prepared. Nakipag-usap na rin naman po tayo. We’ll just wait for the issuance. But definitely, and we think based from the feedback, talagang pabor naman ang Presidente, so the executive order can be issued immediately," ani Vergeire.

Pinag-aaralan na rin kung hindi na imamandato ang pagsuot ng face mask kahit sa indoor areas.

"Itong indoor masking, pag-aaralan pa nang mabuti ng IATF kasama ng mga eksperto at gagawa tayo ng pilot study on this so we can determine kung kakayanin ng health sector ang pagli-lift ng indoor masking towards the end of the year if booster coverage will improve in our country," ani Vergeire.

-- Ulat ni Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News