MANILA - The House of Representatives has opened plenary deliberations on House Bill 4102 which would impose a P20 per kilo excise tax on single-use plastic bags, also known as the Single Use Plastic Bags Tax Act.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda explained that the bill could help mitigate plastic bag use in the country.

"We are the world’s largest source of plastic waste in the oceans. For a country that has one of the world’s richest but most at-risk ocean biodiversity, that is shameful," Salceda said in his sponsorship speech.

Salceda noted that some local governments were already imposing either bans or levies on single-use plastics.

He explained that the bill imposes a cheaper tax and is much more reasonable than a total ban.

Salceda said if enacted, the measure would generate P1 billion every year, for solid waste management programs of local government units.

The Albay lawmaker noted that in the 2023 budget, the implementation of solid waste management policies under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources only gets P323 million.

Citing deliberations with stakeholders, Salceda also claimed that the industry supports the shift towards better alternatives.

"Those who carry reusable containers will not be affected at all by this tax, and will in fact save money. Retailers who encourage the use of recycled bags or containers will detain much less cash flow on single-use plastics, which are ultimately an unnecessary expense. And our most climate-vulnerable and flood-prone communities will have much less plastic waste to clog their floodways and waterways," Salceda said.

